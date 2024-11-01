Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack Casualties
A Russian missile attack targeted a police location in Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulting in the death of one police officer and injuries to 30 others, including four civilians.
A deadly missile strike launched by Russia hit a police facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday, according to national police reports.
The attack resulted in devastating consequences, claiming the life of a police officer and leaving 30 others injured, some of whom were civilians.
The continuing conflict has severely impacted the safety and well-being of civilians in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions in the area.
