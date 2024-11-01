Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack Casualties

A Russian missile attack targeted a police location in Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulting in the death of one police officer and injuries to 30 others, including four civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly missile strike launched by Russia hit a police facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday, according to national police reports.

The attack resulted in devastating consequences, claiming the life of a police officer and leaving 30 others injured, some of whom were civilians.

The continuing conflict has severely impacted the safety and well-being of civilians in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

