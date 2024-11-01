Tragedy Strikes: Halloween House Party Shooting in Northglenn
A house party shooting on Halloween in Northglenn, north of Denver, resulted in three fatalities and three injuries. Police arrived to find one dead and five wounded. Two later died in the hospital. No suspect in custody; victim identities withheld pending family notification.
A tragic shooting at a Halloween house party in Northglenn, a city just north of Denver, claimed the lives of three individuals and left three others wounded, police reported Friday.
Authorities responded to the large gathering shortly after midnight, discovering one person deceased and five others suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Northglenn Police Department news release. The wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries.
Currently, police have not apprehended any suspects, but they assure the public that there are no known ongoing threats. The names of the victims are being withheld until notification of their families is completed.
