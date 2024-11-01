GlobalFoundries Fined for Unauthorized Chip Exports to China
The United States has fined GlobalFoundries $500,000 for exporting chips to a Chinese firm without proper authorization. Seventy-four shipments worth $17.1 million went to a company on the Bureau of Industry and Security's entity list, requiring a license that was not obtained.
