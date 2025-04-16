Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Due to U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips

Nvidia on Tuesday revealed a $5.5 billion charge as a consequence of U.S. government-imposed export restrictions on its cutting-edge H20 artificial intelligence chips to China.

The H20 chip, now requiring a license for export, has been central to recent U.S. export control measures aimed at restricting China's access to advanced AI technology.

This news follows Nvidia's strategy to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI server infrastructure, aligning with efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

