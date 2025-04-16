Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Due to U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips
Nvidia announced it will incur $5.5 billion in charges after the U.S. imposed export restrictions on its AI chips to China. The restrictions affect Nvidia's popular H20 chip, creating uncertainties about future licenses. Meanwhile, Nvidia plans to invest in U.S.-based AI infrastructure to support local manufacturing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:36 IST
Nvidia on Tuesday revealed a $5.5 billion charge as a consequence of U.S. government-imposed export restrictions on its cutting-edge H20 artificial intelligence chips to China.
The H20 chip, now requiring a license for export, has been central to recent U.S. export control measures aimed at restricting China's access to advanced AI technology.
This news follows Nvidia's strategy to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI server infrastructure, aligning with efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan
Towards Lasting Peace: China’s Call for Fair Conflict Resolution in Ukraine
China Evergrande Faces Annual Results Delay
China Stages Military Drills Circling Taiwan: 'Closing In' Campaign Launched
China Conducts Military Drills as Tensions Over Taiwan Escalate