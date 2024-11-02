Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City
A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in the death of a senior police officer and injured 40 others. The strike, which involved S-400 missiles, also affected civilians and caused widespread damage to residential buildings, underscoring Kharkiv's vulnerability amid ongoing conflict.
A devastating Russian missile attack on Friday targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing a senior police officer and injuring 40 individuals, as reported by the prosecutor general's office. The attack site was a location commonly used by policemen.
Among the injured were nine civilians and a rescue worker, according to updates shared on Telegram. The strike employed S-400 missiles, and images provided by police reveal rescue workers laboring through rubble under floodlights.
Kharkiv, despite the initial unsuccessful Russian advance on Kyiv in 2022, remains vulnerable to such aerial assaults. Recent attacks, including those involving Russian guided bombs, continue to damage multi-storey residences and injure its residents.
