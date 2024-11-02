Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City

A devastating Russian missile attack on Friday targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing a senior police officer and injuring 40 individuals, as reported by the prosecutor general's office. The attack site was a location commonly used by policemen.

Among the injured were nine civilians and a rescue worker, according to updates shared on Telegram. The strike employed S-400 missiles, and images provided by police reveal rescue workers laboring through rubble under floodlights.

Kharkiv, despite the initial unsuccessful Russian advance on Kyiv in 2022, remains vulnerable to such aerial assaults. Recent attacks, including those involving Russian guided bombs, continue to damage multi-storey residences and injure its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)