President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a strong call to action for Ukraine's allies. He demands a halt to the passive observation of the growing threat posed by North Korean troops now in Russia.

In a video on Telegram, Zelenskiy highlighted the military advancements of North Korea, warning that these troops are positioned dangerously close to Ukrainian borders. Despite identifying these positions, Ukraine still lacks the long-range weapons necessary for defense, he noted, pointing to America, Britain, and Germany as observers rather than active supporters.

The video, featuring images of North Korean soldiers and missile activities, follows harsh criticism from Zelenskiy about the lack of response from allied nations. His comments come as reports confirm thousands of North Korean troops in Russia, deepening concerns about escalating conflict.

