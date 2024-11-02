Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Urgent Plea: Stop Watching, Start Acting

President Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies to act against North Korean troops in Russia, warning of potential combat threats. He criticized Western nations for their passive stance, emphasizing the need for action over words to prevent the conflict's escalation.

Updated: 02-11-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 05:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a strong call to action for Ukraine's allies. He demands a halt to the passive observation of the growing threat posed by North Korean troops now in Russia.

In a video on Telegram, Zelenskiy highlighted the military advancements of North Korea, warning that these troops are positioned dangerously close to Ukrainian borders. Despite identifying these positions, Ukraine still lacks the long-range weapons necessary for defense, he noted, pointing to America, Britain, and Germany as observers rather than active supporters.

The video, featuring images of North Korean soldiers and missile activities, follows harsh criticism from Zelenskiy about the lack of response from allied nations. His comments come as reports confirm thousands of North Korean troops in Russia, deepening concerns about escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

