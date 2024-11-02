Left Menu

UN COP16: Empowering Indigenous Voices for Global Biodiversity

At the UN COP16 summit, nearly 200 countries established a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to consult on nature conservation decisions. This move aims to integrate Indigenous knowledge into efforts to halt biodiversity loss by 2030. Acknowledgment of African descent communities' roles was also a key outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:13 IST
UN COP16: Empowering Indigenous Voices for Global Biodiversity

A significant breakthrough emerged at the U.N. COP16 summit as countries approved the creation of a permanent consultative body for Indigenous peoples. This body will allow Indigenous communities to have a decisive voice in United Nations decisions regarding nature conservation, recognized widely for their contributions to global biodiversity preservation.

The summit, held in Cali, Colombia, convened nearly 200 nations working towards implementing the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The new consultative body aims to integrate traditional knowledge and practices into efforts to halt nature's rapid decline by 2030. This pivotal inclusion extends to local communities and reflects a broader commitment to sustainable practices.

Additionally, COP16 recognized the pivotal role of people of African descent in safeguarding nature. Host Colombia celebrated this inclusion, facilitating better access to resources for biodiversity projects and global environmental discussions. As the summit wrapped up, Armenia was announced as the host for COP17, scheduled for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024