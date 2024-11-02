UN COP16: Empowering Indigenous Voices for Global Biodiversity

A significant breakthrough emerged at the U.N. COP16 summit as countries approved the creation of a permanent consultative body for Indigenous peoples. This body will allow Indigenous communities to have a decisive voice in United Nations decisions regarding nature conservation, recognized widely for their contributions to global biodiversity preservation.

The summit, held in Cali, Colombia, convened nearly 200 nations working towards implementing the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The new consultative body aims to integrate traditional knowledge and practices into efforts to halt nature's rapid decline by 2030. This pivotal inclusion extends to local communities and reflects a broader commitment to sustainable practices.

Additionally, COP16 recognized the pivotal role of people of African descent in safeguarding nature. Host Colombia celebrated this inclusion, facilitating better access to resources for biodiversity projects and global environmental discussions. As the summit wrapped up, Armenia was announced as the host for COP17, scheduled for 2026.

