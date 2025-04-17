Colombia's Yellow Fever Crisis: Nationwide Health Emergency
The Colombian government has declared a nationwide health emergency in response to a surge in yellow fever cases, with 74 confirmed infections and 34 deaths in 2024. This viral disease is transmitted by mosquito bites, notably the Aedes and Haemagogus species.
In a concerning development, the Colombian government has declared a nationwide health emergency following a significant rise in yellow fever cases.
Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo reported 74 confirmed cases and 34 deaths since the beginning of 2024, highlighting the urgent need for action.
Yellow fever, transmitted by the Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, has prompted swift government intervention to mitigate further spread.
