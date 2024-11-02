Maoist Camp Busted: Explosives Seized in Odisha Forest

In a significant operation, police in Odisha's Nuapada district dismantled a Maoist camp within a forest, recovering numerous explosive materials. The operation, initiated on October 30, was spearheaded by special operation groups acting on intelligence regarding CPI (Maoist) cadres' movements.

On November 1, officials identified a suspected camp linked to the DGN divisional committee of the Maoists in a dense forest near Bhainsamundi village. This discovery led to the seizure of 500 detonators, various safety fuses, an improvised IED switch, a decomposed gelatin stick, and other Naxalite-associated literature.

According to police, the site likely functioned as a temporary Maoist hideout. The security forces have intensified their search, deploying additional teams in the area to prevent further Maoist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)