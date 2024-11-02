Gehlot Challenges BJP's Welfare Schemes Stance
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the state's BJP government for weakening public welfare schemes initiated by his administration. He urges PM Modi to survey the state's resentment over scheme closures and accuses the Centre of unfulfilled promises, setting up a political clash over stalled welfare measures.
In a recent assertion, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has called out the BJP government in the state for allegedly dismantling or undermining public welfare schemes introduced by his administration.
Gehlot, a veteran Congress leader, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of not living up to its commitments. He has demanded a survey to gauge public dissatisfaction over these developments.
Addressing PM Modi in a social media post, Gehlot pointed out that the Congress led welfare initiatives were timely and effective, setting an example for the nation. The closure of these schemes by the current administration, he argued, has sparked public outrage in Rajasthan.
