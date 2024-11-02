Athens Bomb Blast Shakes Counter-Terrorism Efforts

In a startling development, Greece's anti-terrorism unit has charged three individuals with involvement in a terrorist group following a deadly bomb explosion in Athens. The blast, which occurred in an apartment, claimed the life of a 36-year-old man and left a woman critically injured.

Authorities have linked the incident to anti-establishment guerrilla groups, asserting that the explosion happened during the bomb's assembly. A 33-year-old woman injured in the blast and a 31-year-old Greek man are among the accused. The latter, previously arrested in Germany, has denied any involvement.

Police are currently on the lookout for a third suspect, a 30-year-old woman. Evidence collected includes firearms, ammunition, digital data, and other materials, with the group's intended target remaining unclear.

