Athens Bomb Blast Shakes Counter-Terrorism Efforts
Three individuals have been accused of participating in a terrorist group after a bomb explosion in Athens killed one and seriously injured another. The accused allegedly belong to anti-establishment groups, and police are searching for more evidence and suspects.
In a startling development, Greece's anti-terrorism unit has charged three individuals with involvement in a terrorist group following a deadly bomb explosion in Athens. The blast, which occurred in an apartment, claimed the life of a 36-year-old man and left a woman critically injured.
Authorities have linked the incident to anti-establishment guerrilla groups, asserting that the explosion happened during the bomb's assembly. A 33-year-old woman injured in the blast and a 31-year-old Greek man are among the accused. The latter, previously arrested in Germany, has denied any involvement.
Police are currently on the lookout for a third suspect, a 30-year-old woman. Evidence collected includes firearms, ammunition, digital data, and other materials, with the group's intended target remaining unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
