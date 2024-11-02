Russian Court Convicts Ex-U.S. Consulate Worker

A court in Russia's Far East on Friday sentenced Robert Shonov, a former U.S. consulate employee, to nearly five years in prison. He was convicted of covertly working with the U.S. government in a manner deemed harmful to Russia's national security.

The Russian FSB detained Shonov, a Russian citizen, in Vladivostok, alleging he was paid to provide U.S. diplomats with sensitive information regarding Russia. The U.S. government condemned the conviction, describing it as a severe miscarriage of justice.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller refuted the charges as baseless. According to a court statement, Shonov was sentenced to four years and ten months in a penal facility. The FSB released a video of Shonov's alleged confession, implicating senior U.S. diplomats in requesting information about Russia's military activities and political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)