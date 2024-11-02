Russian Court Convicts Ex-U.S. Consulate Worker
Robert Shonov, a former U.S. consulate employee in Russia's far east, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for allegedly cooperating with the U.S. government against Russia's national security. The U.S. condemns the conviction, labeling the charges as false. The conviction comes amid strained U.S.-Russia relations over the Ukraine conflict.
A court in Russia's Far East on Friday sentenced Robert Shonov, a former U.S. consulate employee, to nearly five years in prison. He was convicted of covertly working with the U.S. government in a manner deemed harmful to Russia's national security.
The Russian FSB detained Shonov, a Russian citizen, in Vladivostok, alleging he was paid to provide U.S. diplomats with sensitive information regarding Russia. The U.S. government condemned the conviction, describing it as a severe miscarriage of justice.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller refuted the charges as baseless. According to a court statement, Shonov was sentenced to four years and ten months in a penal facility. The FSB released a video of Shonov's alleged confession, implicating senior U.S. diplomats in requesting information about Russia's military activities and political events.
