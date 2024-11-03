Ohio Officers Indicted: A Step Towards Justice in Frank Tyson's Death

Two Ohio police officers have been charged by a grand jury in the death of Frank Tyson, a Black man, after a controversial incident involving police restraint. The case has drawn parallels with the high-profile killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, both 24 and part of the Canton Police Department, were indicted on charges of reckless homicide. Tyson, 53, died after being restrained by the officers following a suspected hit-and-run incident on April 18. Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone emphasized that nobody is exempt from the law and everyone deserves its protection.

The incident has sparked comparisons to Floyd's death, as video footage showed Tyson being held down and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe." The case has led to significant attention and has been labeled a notably rare indictment, with Tyson's family lawyer, Bobby DiCello, calling it an essential step towards achieving justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)