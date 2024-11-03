Unveiling the Digital Arrest Scam Epidemic

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alert on the dangers of 'digital' arrests, investigative agencies have ramped up their efforts against cybercrime, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet in a particular case and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) releasing a new advisory.

The ED disclosed its filing of a prosecution complaint before a specialized Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru against eight accused charged with deceiving people using 'fake' IPO allotments and fraudulent stock market investments via apps.

The I4C has urged people to remain vigilant and avoid scams under 'digital arrests,' advising immediate reporting of such crimes through designated helplines or online portals.

(With inputs from agencies.)