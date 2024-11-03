Unveiling the Digital Arrest Scam Epidemic
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning about 'digital' arrest scams, authorities have intensified their crackdown. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against eight accused linked to cyber scams, while the I4C issued a public advisory. This case involves Rs 159 crore linked to fraudulent activities through fake IPOs and stock market scams.
- Country:
- India
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alert on the dangers of 'digital' arrests, investigative agencies have ramped up their efforts against cybercrime, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet in a particular case and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) releasing a new advisory.
The ED disclosed its filing of a prosecution complaint before a specialized Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru against eight accused charged with deceiving people using 'fake' IPO allotments and fraudulent stock market investments via apps.
The I4C has urged people to remain vigilant and avoid scams under 'digital arrests,' advising immediate reporting of such crimes through designated helplines or online portals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Albanian President Ilir Meta Arrested on Money Laundering Charges
ED Raids Target Former AIADMK Minister in Money Laundering Probe
Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Bid as Approver in Money Laundering Case
Delhi Court Deliberates on Bail Plea for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
ED Freezes ₹335 Crore Assets in Unitech Money Laundering Scandal