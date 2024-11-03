Congress Demands BJP Accountability on Jharkhand Coal Royalties

The Congress party has launched a fierce attack on the BJP, demanding accountability for the prolonged delay in releasing Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to Jharkhand in coal royalties.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the central government and Coal India Limited's subsidiaries of failing to disburse lakhs of crores in coal dues and central scheme benefits to the state. He outlined specific outstanding amounts, including Rs 1,01,142 crore for land compensation, Rs 32,000 crore in common cause dues, and Rs 2,500 crore in washed coal royalty.

With Jharkhand's polls approaching, Ramesh questioned the BJP's silence and inability to resolve the financial impasse, urging transparency before soliciting votes. The BJP aims to reclaim power from the JMM-Congress coalition in the upcoming November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)