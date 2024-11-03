Notorious Fugitive with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Nabbed by Bihar STF

A notorious fugitive, Mahesh Mahto alias Comrade, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police. The arrest was made during a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Deoria district after Mahto, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was located.

According to an official statement, Mahto's arrest was secured on Saturday in the Kotwali area. This capture marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing investigations surrounding a series of dacoity and bank robbery cases.

The resident of Samastipur district, Mahto, is wanted by the Begusarai and Samastipur Police. The authorities have confirmed he is being brought back to Bihar on transit remand to face charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)