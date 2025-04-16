Left Menu

Inter-State Dacoity Gang Busted in Jamshedpur

A notorious dacoity gang, including four teenagers, was apprehended by police in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The gang is linked to multiple burglary cases across the city, and stolen gold worth Rs 10 lakhs was recovered. Investigations are ongoing to determine their involvement in other crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:06 IST
In a significant crackdown, police in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, have apprehended six members of an inter-state dacoity gang, including four teenagers. The arrests, made on Tuesday night, followed a tip-off, leading to the bust in the Govindpur area where the gang had gathered with plans to execute another heist.

The arrested individuals, identified as Tara Singh Chouhan, Rahul Chouhan, Ajay Chouhan, Ashish Chouhan, Babu Gondia, and Sandip Solanki, hail from different states including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Among the seized items were firearms and live cartridges.

Authorities have also taken into custody a jeweller accused of purchasing stolen gold ornaments from the gang, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakhs. Police believe that further interrogations may reveal more about the gang's activities in Jamshedpur and neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

