Left Menu

Judicial Stalemate: Supreme Court Collegium's Nominees Await Government Nod

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Justice D Y Chandrachud, reiterated several advocates' names for high court judge appointments, yet government files remain pending. As Justice Chandrachud's tenure ends, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to succeed him. Notably, Somasekhar Sundaresan was appointed in 2023, but other nominations await processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:28 IST
Judicial Stalemate: Supreme Court Collegium's Nominees Await Government Nod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

There has been no progress on the names submitted by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, for the appointment of high court judges. Justice Chandrachud is set to retire as Chief Justice on November 10.

In January 2023, the collegium reasserted the candidacies of advocates such as Saurabh Kirpal for the Delhi High Court, R John Satyan for the Madras HC, and both Amitesh Banerjee and Sakya Sen for the Calcutta High Court.

The government is yet to act on these files, causing delays in appointments. While Somasekhar Sundaresan has been elevated to the Bombay High Court, other names are still awaiting approval. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take over as CJI on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024