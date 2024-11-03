Grenade Attack Sparks Panic in City Market

A grenade attack left five injured in a bustling market at the city's center on Sunday, as reported by officials. Shoppers fled for safety, creating widespread panic after the explosive incident, which occurred near the closely monitored Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

This attack followed the elimination of a significant Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander by security forces in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, just the previous day. In immediate response, police and paramilitary units rushed to the site to assist the injured and begin a manhunt for those responsible.

The explosive event shattered the calm of the area, sparking fear among locals and visitors alike, as security forces intensified efforts to safeguard the region and restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)