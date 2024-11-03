Left Menu

Grenade Attack Sparks Panic in City Market

A grenade attack in a crowded city market injured five people, causing chaos and panic. The incident occurred near a major tourist center, following the death of a key terrorist leader by security forces. Authorities responded swiftly to assist the injured and initiate a search for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade attack left five injured in a bustling market at the city's center on Sunday, as reported by officials. Shoppers fled for safety, creating widespread panic after the explosive incident, which occurred near the closely monitored Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

This attack followed the elimination of a significant Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander by security forces in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, just the previous day. In immediate response, police and paramilitary units rushed to the site to assist the injured and begin a manhunt for those responsible.

The explosive event shattered the calm of the area, sparking fear among locals and visitors alike, as security forces intensified efforts to safeguard the region and restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

