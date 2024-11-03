BJP's Bold Promises for Jharkhand: UCC Implementation and More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) intention to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, with an exception for tribal communities, should the party secure power in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Unveiling the BJP's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', Shah promised a slew of measures, including job creation, land reclamation from infiltrators, and rehabilitation of displaced individuals. He assured that initiatives targeting illegal immigration would protect local communities.

The party further pledged to enhance healthcare access and improve education for disadvantaged groups, alongside committing infrastructural development and implementing new employment schemes, reinforcing the party's vision for Jharkhand's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)