Media Under Siege: Allegations Against BJP's Treatment of Journalists
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, accuses BJP of oppressing journalists. He shared a video depicting violence against a journalist, criticizing BJP's tactics to demoralize media. Hamirpur police confirmed the incident, with investigations underway to arrest those involved, and an FIR registered on October 28.
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of mistreating journalists, allegedly using various tactics to undermine their morale. Yadav posted a shocking video on X where individuals were seen attacking a man who was stripped of his clothes.
In his statement, Yadav condemned acts such as journalist violence, coercion, bribery, and intimidation, implying that these have become systematic under BJP's rule. His post highlighted severe instances, including physical harassment and coercion.
In response to Yadav's claims, Hamirpur police stated that they were alerted to a viral video on November 1. An FIR had already been submitted on October 28 at Jaria police station. Among the main suspects, RK Soni has been apprehended, with ongoing efforts to capture additional perpetrators.
