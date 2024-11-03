Left Menu

Panic in Srinagar: Grenade Attack at Crowded Market

A grenade attack near a CRPF bunker in Srinagar's crowded flea market injured 11 civilians. The attack followed the elimination of a top Pakistani LeT commander, causing panic among shoppers. Authorities, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemned the attack and called for measures to curb such violence.

Updated: 03-11-2024 16:40 IST
Panic in Srinagar: Grenade Attack at Crowded Market
  • India

A grenade attack at a CRPF bunker near a bustling flea market in Srinagar left 11 civilians injured, as reported by officials.

The attack occurred near a heavily guarded area housing the All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra, a day after the elimination of a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba in downtown Srinagar's Khanyar locality.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, expressing deep concern over targeting innocent civilians, while calling on security forces to curtail the increasing violence.

Latest News

