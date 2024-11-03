Panic in Srinagar: Grenade Attack at Crowded Market

A grenade attack at a CRPF bunker near a bustling flea market in Srinagar left 11 civilians injured, as reported by officials.

The attack occurred near a heavily guarded area housing the All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra, a day after the elimination of a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba in downtown Srinagar's Khanyar locality.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, expressing deep concern over targeting innocent civilians, while calling on security forces to curtail the increasing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)