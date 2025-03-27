Left Menu

Cameron Myers: Rising Star in Australian Athletics Eyes Bigger Stage

Australian runner Cameron Myers, who set a record mile time for a 16-year-old in 2023, is preparing for another major competition. While modest about his achievements, he remains a key figure alongside fellow young athletes poised to make an impact on the global athletics stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:19 IST
Cameron Myers: Rising Star in Australian Athletics Eyes Bigger Stage

In Melbourne, rising Australian runner Cameron Myers is making waves among elite athletes at Lakeside Stadium, where he once clocked the fastest mile time by a 16-year-old in 2023.

Two years ago, Myers ran 3:55.44, surpassing the mark set by Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a future Olympic gold medalist. With an eye on Saturday's race in the 1,500, Myers recently broke an under-20 world record at the Wanamaker Mile in New York.

Despite missing a slot at the Paris Olympics after a tough 1,500 run, Myers is determined to make his mark. He will compete with emerging talents like Sam Ruthe, 15, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025