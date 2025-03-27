Cameron Myers: Rising Star in Australian Athletics Eyes Bigger Stage

In Melbourne, rising Australian runner Cameron Myers is making waves among elite athletes at Lakeside Stadium, where he once clocked the fastest mile time by a 16-year-old in 2023.

Two years ago, Myers ran 3:55.44, surpassing the mark set by Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a future Olympic gold medalist. With an eye on Saturday's race in the 1,500, Myers recently broke an under-20 world record at the Wanamaker Mile in New York.

Despite missing a slot at the Paris Olympics after a tough 1,500 run, Myers is determined to make his mark. He will compete with emerging talents like Sam Ruthe, 15, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)