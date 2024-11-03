Left Menu

Village Drama Leads to Police Misconduct Allegations

A village head's representative was allegedly mistreated by the local police for organizing a ''nautanki'' without permission. Accusations of police misconduct, including forced humiliation and demands for a bribe, have emerged. An investigation is underway to address these serious allegations in Nasirabad, Raebareli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:43 IST
A police misconduct scandal has erupted in the Nasirabad area after Sushil Sharma, a representative of Kapurpur village's head, accused local law enforcement of physical and verbal abuse.

Sharma was allegedly forced to lick his own spit following a ''nautanki'' event he organized without official approval. The incident allegedly involved misbehavior under the influence of alcohol, both with attendees and police.

As the Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangathan formally lodges a complaint, an investigation is underway with the Superintendent of Police promising to take appropriate action based on findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

