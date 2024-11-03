Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

In response to a grenade attack in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed senior security officials to take decisive action against terrorists. The attack targeted a CRPF bunker but injured at least 11 civilians. Authorities are urged to crush such terror outfits swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has mandated a strong response following a grenade attack in Srinagar. The attack, which occurred at a crowded flea market, left 11 civilians injured after a grenade hit near a CRPF bunker.

In discussions with DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior security officials, the LG demanded an assertive crackdown on the terrorists responsible. He emphasized that such terrorists should face severe consequences for their actions.

The directive includes granting full authority to security forces to dismantle terror networks and ensure public safety. As authorities ramp up efforts, the need for an effective and immediate response is paramount to maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

