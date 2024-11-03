Left Menu

Dramatic Hit-and-Run: Police Personnel Narrowly Escape Death

In southwest Delhi, two traffic police officers were struck and dragged by a vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect fled but has been identified and faces charges of attempted murder and public endangerment. Viral videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:55 IST
Dramatic Hit-and-Run: Police Personnel Narrowly Escape Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking display of disregard for law enforcement, two traffic police personnel in southwest Delhi were struck and dragged by a vehicle during their duty hours.

The incident took place near the Ber Sarai traffic light, where the driver initially complied with stop signals but then sped away, dragging the officers for 20 metres.

Despite the minor injuries sustained, charges have been filed under attempted murder and public endangerment, with the vehicle owner identified and an imminent arrest anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024