Dramatic Hit-and-Run: Police Personnel Narrowly Escape Death

In a shocking display of disregard for law enforcement, two traffic police personnel in southwest Delhi were struck and dragged by a vehicle during their duty hours.

The incident took place near the Ber Sarai traffic light, where the driver initially complied with stop signals but then sped away, dragging the officers for 20 metres.

Despite the minor injuries sustained, charges have been filed under attempted murder and public endangerment, with the vehicle owner identified and an imminent arrest anticipated.

