Dramatic Hit-and-Run: Police Personnel Narrowly Escape Death
In southwest Delhi, two traffic police officers were struck and dragged by a vehicle, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect fled but has been identified and faces charges of attempted murder and public endangerment. Viral videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:55 IST
In a shocking display of disregard for law enforcement, two traffic police personnel in southwest Delhi were struck and dragged by a vehicle during their duty hours.
The incident took place near the Ber Sarai traffic light, where the driver initially complied with stop signals but then sped away, dragging the officers for 20 metres.
Despite the minor injuries sustained, charges have been filed under attempted murder and public endangerment, with the vehicle owner identified and an imminent arrest anticipated.
