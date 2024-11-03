Shocking Hit-and-Run: Traffic Cops Targeted in Delhi

In a shocking incident in southwest Delhi, two traffic police officers were hit and dragged for approximately 20 meters by a vehicle in a brazen hit-and-run case, officials reported.

The incident occurred near the Ber Sarai traffic light around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle ran a red light and attempted to escape after being signaled to stop. Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh, who were on duty, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police have since identified the vehicle owner and intend to take swift action. Eyewitnesses captured videos of the incident, showing the driver fleeing after the desperate attempt to escape. The case has been registered, including charges of attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)