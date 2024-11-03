Left Menu

Shocking Hit-and-Run: Traffic Cops Targeted in Delhi

Two traffic police personnel in southwest Delhi were allegedly hit and dragged by a car for 20 meters. The driver aimed to flee after being signaled to stop. Both officers sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered, and the vehicle owner has been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:57 IST
Shocking Hit-and-Run: Traffic Cops Targeted in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in southwest Delhi, two traffic police officers were hit and dragged for approximately 20 meters by a vehicle in a brazen hit-and-run case, officials reported.

The incident occurred near the Ber Sarai traffic light around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle ran a red light and attempted to escape after being signaled to stop. Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh, who were on duty, sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police have since identified the vehicle owner and intend to take swift action. Eyewitnesses captured videos of the incident, showing the driver fleeing after the desperate attempt to escape. The case has been registered, including charges of attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024