Daring Escape: Assam Jailbreak Fugitive Captured

One of the five prisoners who escaped from Morigaon district jail in Assam was captured in Andhra Pradesh. The arrest was made by a joint police team from Assam and Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are continuing efforts to catch the remaining fugitives from the October 11 escape.

A fugitive prisoner who was among the five that escaped from Morigaon district jail in Assam last month has been apprehended in Andhra Pradesh, police announced on Sunday.

The operation took place in Sullurupeta, Tirupati district, with a collaborative effort from the Assam and Andhra Pradesh police forces, confirmed Samiran Baishya, the Additional Superintendent of Police in charge of Crime in Morigaon.

'We are transporting him back to Morigaon today,' Baishya stated, adding that the search continues for the two remaining escapees following the jailbreak on October 11. Previously, one escapee was found deceased and another was arrested shortly after the incident.

