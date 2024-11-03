Public Shaming: Woman Paraded After Alleged Theft in Bihar

In a disturbing incident highlighting vigilante justice, a woman in Bihar's West Champaran district was subjected to public humiliation after allegedly being caught stealing, according to local police. The incident unfolded in the Valmiki Nagar area on Friday afternoon.

Sanjay Kumar, the Station House Officer of Valmiki Nagar, reported that locals apprehended the woman for stealing, shaved her head, and paraded her publicly. Police arrived at the scene promptly to halt the public shaming and extracted the distressed woman.

The officer further revealed that the woman had a history of theft with two prior cases. In the current instance, police have taken her into custody, pending judicial proceedings. Authorities have also filed charges against at least 100 individuals for their roles in her public disgrace.

(With inputs from agencies.)