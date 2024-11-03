Left Menu

Tragic Bicycle Accident Claims Young Life in Ganchha Ghat

A 12-year-old boy was killed when a tractor-trolley crushed him after he fell off his bicycle in Ganchha Ghat village. The driver fled the scene, leaving the community in shock. The incident occurred as the boy and another child returned from a local event. Authorities are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Ganchha Ghat village claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Sunday when a tractor-trolley ran over him after he fell off his bicycle, police reported.

Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh stated that the accident occurred as the child, identified as Lalman, was returning from a local Kanya Bhoj event with another child. The two fell off the bicycle, and Lalman was crushed on the spot by the tractor-trolley.

The driver fled the scene, leaving authorities to pursue further investigation. Singh confirmed that the boy's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

