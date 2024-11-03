Tragic Bicycle Accident Claims Young Life in Ganchha Ghat

A tragic accident in Ganchha Ghat village claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Sunday when a tractor-trolley ran over him after he fell off his bicycle, police reported.

Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh stated that the accident occurred as the child, identified as Lalman, was returning from a local Kanya Bhoj event with another child. The two fell off the bicycle, and Lalman was crushed on the spot by the tractor-trolley.

The driver fled the scene, leaving authorities to pursue further investigation. Singh confirmed that the boy's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)