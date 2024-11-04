Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Conducts Ground Raid in Syria

The Israeli military executed a rare ground raid into Syria, capturing a Syrian citizen linked to Iran. This marks the first publicized ground operation by Israel in Syria during the current conflict. The raid occurs amid ongoing Israeli offensives in Lebanon and Gaza against Hezbollah and Hamas, respectively.

The Israeli military has confirmed a ground raid inside Syrian territory, seizing a Syrian individual believed to be connected with Iranian networks. This represents the first confirmed instance of Israeli troops conducting ground operations in Syria amid the ongoing conflict.

Historically, Israel has engaged in multiple airstrikes over the past year targeting affiliates of Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iranian officials. However, this is their first public acknowledgment of a ground maneuver. Reports from a pro-government Syrian radio station, Sham FM, align with Israel's claims, describing it as a 'kidnapping operation' over the summer.

Meanwhile, Israeli military activities intensify in Lebanon and Gaza, targeting Hezbollah and Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized halting Hezbollah's rearmament via Iranian arms transiting through Syria. Skirmishes in Gaza led to civilian casualties and have been criticized by international health organizations following attacks near healthcare facilities during vaccination efforts.

