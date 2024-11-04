Left Menu

Positive Dialogue Amidst Palestinian Factions: Unveiling Cairo Talks

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan characterized the talks among Palestinian factions in Cairo as 'positive.' However, he cautioned against reaching conclusions too soon, noting that no new written ceasefire proposals have been received by Hamas amid ongoing conflict with Israeli forces in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-11-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 01:10 IST
In a development reported on Sunday by Al Aqsa TV, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan described ongoing discussions among Palestinian factions in Cairo as 'positive.' While the atmosphere appears optimistic, Hamdan emphasized caution and urged against drawing premature conclusions.

Hamdan also addressed the issue of a potential ceasefire between Hamas and Israeli forces, who have been locked in conflict in Gaza for over a year. He confirmed that Hamas has yet to receive any new written ceasefire proposals.

The discussions in Cairo and the situation in Gaza come at a critical juncture, highlighting the persistent challenges faced in achieving lasting peace in the region. Observers are keenly watching for any advancements that might stem from these 'positive' talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

