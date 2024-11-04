Violence Erupts at Brampton Hindu Temple Amid Khalistani Protests

Violence erupted at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton when protestors bearing Khalistani flags clashed with attendees, drawing condemnation from Canadian political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Protestors and temple attendees engaged in fistfights and pole strikes, as confirmed by eyewitness videos circulating on social media.

The incident took place at a consular event co-organized by the temple and Indian consulate. The High Commission of India in Ottawa strongly condemned the disruption, which it attributed to anti-India elements. Peel Regional Police responded swiftly, increasing their presence to maintain order.

The unrest has further strained India-Canada relations amid past accusations regarding Khalistan extremism. Canadian officials, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and Premier Doug Ford, also condemned the violence, stressing Canada's foundational value of religious freedom and promising accountability for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)