Tragic Gyroplane Crash Claims Lives of Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards died in a gyroplane crash near Sirkan in the Sistan-Baluchistan province. The tragedy involved Second Brigadier General Hamid Mazandarani and his pilot. The region, marked by strife involving militants and traffickers, recently saw clashes resulting in casualties among Iranian border guards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:48 IST
Tragic Gyroplane Crash Claims Lives of Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed on Monday in a gyroplane crash, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The tragic event occurred in the southeastern region of Sistan-Baluchistan, a volatile area known for skirmishes involving security forces, militants, and drug traffickers.

The victims were identified as Second Brigadier General Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the Nineva Brigade from Golestan province, and his pilot. The incident took place near the city of Sirkan, raising questions as to why the commander, whose base is in the north, was in the southeast.

Last month, the province witnessed the deaths of ten Iranian border guards in confrontations with suspected Sunni Muslim militants, underscoring the ongoing tensions and security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

