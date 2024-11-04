Tragedy Strikes in Uttarakhand: Bus Accident Claims Lives in Almora

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on Monday for the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

A privately operated bus plunged into a deep gorge, leading to the death of 36 individuals and leaving 24 injured.

'The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, is profoundly tragic. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished,' Shah stated on 'X' in Hindi. He further mentioned the local administration's prompt care for the injured and hoped for their swift recovery.

