Tragedy Strikes in Uttarakhand: Bus Accident Claims Lives in Almora

A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in the deaths of 36 people and injuries to 24 others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the victims' families and acknowledged the local administration's efforts in providing treatment to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on Monday for the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

A privately operated bus plunged into a deep gorge, leading to the death of 36 individuals and leaving 24 injured.

'The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, is profoundly tragic. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished,' Shah stated on 'X' in Hindi. He further mentioned the local administration's prompt care for the injured and hoped for their swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

