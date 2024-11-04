Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Bail Terms for Journalist Siddique Kappan

The Supreme Court has relaxed the bail conditions of journalist Siddique Kappan, removing the requirement to report weekly to a Uttar Pradesh police station in a UAPA case. Kappan, arrested in 2020 while on his way to Hathras, now has fewer restrictions on his movements.

The Supreme Court has eased the bail conditions for Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who had been required to report weekly to a Uttar Pradesh police station as part of a UAPA-related case.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimhan and Sandeep Mehta altered the original stipulations set in September 2022, allowing Kappan more freedom of movement.

Kappan, detained in October 2020 while en route to report in Hathras, had been subjected to stringent bail conditions. The Supreme Court's decision marks a significant shift, minimizing the constraints initially placed on him.

