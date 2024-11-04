Left Menu

Tragic Playtime: Children's Suffocation Deaths in Gujarat

Four children tragically died of suffocation after being accidentally locked inside a car while playing in Gujarat's Amreli district. The incident occurred at Randhiya village and involved children of a farm laborer couple from Madhya Pradesh. A case of accidental death is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:36 IST
Tragic Playtime: Children's Suffocation Deaths in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Gujarat's Amreli district, four children died of suffocation after being inadvertently locked inside a car while playing. The police reported this tragic event on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Randhiya village involving children belonging to a farm laborer couple from Madhya Pradesh, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai.

Reports indicate that the parents, employed at a local farm, left their seven children unattended. Four of them entered a car parked nearby, where they got trapped and suffocated. A case of accidental death has been filed, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024