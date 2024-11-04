Tragic Playtime: Children's Suffocation Deaths in Gujarat

In a heartbreaking incident in Gujarat's Amreli district, four children died of suffocation after being inadvertently locked inside a car while playing. The police reported this tragic event on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Randhiya village involving children belonging to a farm laborer couple from Madhya Pradesh, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai.

Reports indicate that the parents, employed at a local farm, left their seven children unattended. Four of them entered a car parked nearby, where they got trapped and suffocated. A case of accidental death has been filed, with further investigations underway.

