Cross-Border Intrusions: Heroin and Drone Seized by BSF

A packet of heroin, weighing 426 grams, was seized by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The packet was wrapped with yellow tape and a copper wire loop. The BSF also recovered a China-made drone in Pathankot district.

Updated: 04-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:27 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) announced on Monday the discovery of a heroin packet near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The seized packet, weighing 426 grams, was conspicuously wrapped in yellow tape with an attached copper wire loop.

Officials confirmed that the BSF troops found the package in a field adjacent to Wan village on Sunday. This reflects ongoing challenges in managing cross-border smuggling activities in the region.

In a related operation, BSF troops recovered a China-made drone from another field located in Akhwara village in Pathankot district, signaling broader security concerns beyond narcotics smuggling.

