West Delhi's Impressive Crime Crackdown During Festival Season

In a strategic festival-season crackdown, West Delhi police apprehended 253 individuals, including 33 robbers and 34 snatchers, curbing street crime significantly this October.

Police reported a notable decrease of 39% in snatching-related PCR calls and 24% in robbery-related calls compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed significant recoveries, including mobile phones, vehicles, gold items, and more, underscoring a comprehensive campaign against crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)