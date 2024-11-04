Left Menu

West Delhi's Impressive Crime Crackdown During Festival Season

During the festival season in October 2024, West Delhi police conducted a significant crackdown on street crime, leading to the arrest of 253 criminals. This operation resulted in notable reductions in snatching and robbery incidents compared to the previous year. Amidst intensive checks, multiple illegal activities were curbed effectively.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic festival-season crackdown, West Delhi police apprehended 253 individuals, including 33 robbers and 34 snatchers, curbing street crime significantly this October.

Police reported a notable decrease of 39% in snatching-related PCR calls and 24% in robbery-related calls compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer confirmed significant recoveries, including mobile phones, vehicles, gold items, and more, underscoring a comprehensive campaign against crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

