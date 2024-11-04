Whistle Symbol Gets a New Voice in Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission of India has decided to allocate the 'whistle' symbol to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. This allocation follows the procedural guidelines set by the commission.

Previously, the 'whistle' symbol was with Janata Dal (United). However, a BVA candidate utilized the symbol in the 2024 general elections from Maharashtra's Palghar constituency because JD(U) did not field a candidate.

The Bombay High Court, after hearing a petition from BVA, acknowledged the change. Janata Dal (United) informed the commission of its decision not to participate in the November 20 elections, effectively returning the symbol. Consequently, the court sanctioned the symbol's reallocation to BVA, closing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)