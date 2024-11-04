Whistle Symbol Gets a New Voice in Maharashtra Polls
The Election Commission of India has allocated the 'whistle' symbol to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections. This decision follows the Janata Dal (United)'s surrender of the symbol as it decided not to contest the elections. The Bombay High Court has approved this allocation.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has decided to allocate the 'whistle' symbol to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. This allocation follows the procedural guidelines set by the commission.
Previously, the 'whistle' symbol was with Janata Dal (United). However, a BVA candidate utilized the symbol in the 2024 general elections from Maharashtra's Palghar constituency because JD(U) did not field a candidate.
The Bombay High Court, after hearing a petition from BVA, acknowledged the change. Janata Dal (United) informed the commission of its decision not to participate in the November 20 elections, effectively returning the symbol. Consequently, the court sanctioned the symbol's reallocation to BVA, closing the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
AJSU Party releases first list of 8 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls; its supremo Sudesh Mahto to contest from Silli.
RJD's Ultimatum in Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Demanding More Seats, Vowing Unity
BJP Unveils Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
BJP Poised to Bring Change in Jharkhand: Leaders Rally for Assembly Polls