Left Menu

Whistle Symbol Gets a New Voice in Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission of India has allocated the 'whistle' symbol to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections. This decision follows the Janata Dal (United)'s surrender of the symbol as it decided not to contest the elections. The Bombay High Court has approved this allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:58 IST
Whistle Symbol Gets a New Voice in Maharashtra Polls
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has decided to allocate the 'whistle' symbol to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. This allocation follows the procedural guidelines set by the commission.

Previously, the 'whistle' symbol was with Janata Dal (United). However, a BVA candidate utilized the symbol in the 2024 general elections from Maharashtra's Palghar constituency because JD(U) did not field a candidate.

The Bombay High Court, after hearing a petition from BVA, acknowledged the change. Janata Dal (United) informed the commission of its decision not to participate in the November 20 elections, effectively returning the symbol. Consequently, the court sanctioned the symbol's reallocation to BVA, closing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024