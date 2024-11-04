Left Menu

Online Friendship Turns Fatal: Knife Attack in Medak

A 19-year-old college student in Medak was attacked by a youth she befriended online, after rejecting his romantic proposal. The incident, which occurred on a college campus, resulted in the student receiving hand injuries. Authorities suspect rejection as the motivation and are searching for the absconding attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:22 IST
Online Friendship Turns Fatal: Knife Attack in Medak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old college student in Medak was hospitalized after a youth she befriended online allegedly attacked her with a knife for rejecting his romantic proposal, according to police reports on Monday. The horrifying incident unfolded at the Government Degree College, where the first-year open university student had come to take an exam.

The attacker, hailing from Bengaluru, reportedly argued with her near the college premises before launching the knife attack and fleeing the scene. The student, who suffered injuries to her right hand, recounted that the assailant had initially approached her online and expressed his feelings, which she declined, leading to the violent confrontation.

Officials investigating the case indicated that the pair knew each other through a social media platform and had previously met in Bengaluru. Although the rejection is suspected as the trigger for the attack, the investigation continues as the accused remains at large. A case has been filed as authorities intensify their search for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024