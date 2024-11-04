Online Friendship Turns Fatal: Knife Attack in Medak

A 19-year-old college student in Medak was hospitalized after a youth she befriended online allegedly attacked her with a knife for rejecting his romantic proposal, according to police reports on Monday. The horrifying incident unfolded at the Government Degree College, where the first-year open university student had come to take an exam.

The attacker, hailing from Bengaluru, reportedly argued with her near the college premises before launching the knife attack and fleeing the scene. The student, who suffered injuries to her right hand, recounted that the assailant had initially approached her online and expressed his feelings, which she declined, leading to the violent confrontation.

Officials investigating the case indicated that the pair knew each other through a social media platform and had previously met in Bengaluru. Although the rejection is suspected as the trigger for the attack, the investigation continues as the accused remains at large. A case has been filed as authorities intensify their search for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)