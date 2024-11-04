Stormy Winter Session Looms Over West Bengal Assembly

The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly, expected to commence on November 25, is anticipated to be contentious with major issues like the RG Kar rape-murder case set to dominate discussions. The incident has incited widespread protests both within the state and across India.

While the official schedule remains unconfirmed, sources indicate that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to move a resolution criticizing the central government for allegedly withholding funds earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), known locally as the Banglar Awas Yojana, which assists the rural poor with housing.

Protests have erupted in various districts over alleged exclusions from this scheme, amid field surveys for over 11 lakh potential beneficiaries. The West Bengal government claims to finance this alone due to halted central contributions, while facing ongoing public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)