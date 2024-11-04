Left Menu

485 New Constables Join BSF Ranks After Rigorous Training

A total of 485 newly trained constables have joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The recruits, hailing from various states, completed a 44-week intensive training program emphasizing physical and mental endurance, combat skills, and social awareness. Inspector General Ashwani Kumar Sharma attended the induction ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant milestone was achieved as 485 newly trained constables ceremoniously joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The recruits were welcomed into the central armed forces during an induction ceremony held at the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), where they pledged to defend the country's borders.

The oath parade was inspected by STC Inspector General Ashwani Kumar Sharma, who served as the chief guest. Speaking to the media, Sharma detailed the 44-week rigorous training program these constables underwent, highlighting their development in physical and mental resilience, combat skills, and expertise in weapon handling and maintenance.

As part of their training, the recruits were also educated about social responsibilities, preparing them for interaction with diverse societal groups while serving at the borders. The new constables are predominantly from Jharkhand, with the remainder from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

