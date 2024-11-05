Left Menu

Canadian Officer Suspended Amid Pro-Khalistan Protests

A Canadian police officer has been suspended for taking part in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. The protestors clashed with attendees of a consular event. Videos showing the officer's involvement circulated online, prompting an investigation. India strongly condemned the violence at the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Canadian police officer has been suspended following reports of their involvement in a pro-Khalistan protest that erupted outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, as covered by a media outlet.

The confrontation, which took place on Sunday, saw protestors with Khalistani flags clashing with people attending a consular event organized by the temple and the Indian Consulate. Unverified videos shared on social media depicted demonstrators holding pro-Khalistan banners, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Peel Police are reviewing the video's authenticity, with Media Relations Officer Richard Chin confirming to CBC News that the officer featured in the video has been suspended under the Community Safety and Policing Act. An investigation is underway, and no additional details will be released until it concludes. Three individuals have faced charges for the violence, which later spread to Westwood Mall and Malton gurdwara in Mississauga. India's Ministry of External Affairs has denounced the violence, urging Canada to protect all places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

