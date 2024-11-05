Decades of Strikes: IAM's Legacy at Boeing's West Coast
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has led multiple strikes since the 1930s, representing Boeing's West Coast factory workers. These strikes, occurring eight times, sought improvements in job security, pensions, medical benefits, and working conditions, with the latest walkout ending in September 2024.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), North America's largest aerospace union, has played a pivotal role in negotiating worker rights at Boeing's U.S. West Coast factories. Since the 1930s, IAM has led eight significant strikes.
Among the pivotal moments was the longest strike in 1948, lasting 140 days over seniority disputes and closed shop issues. Strikes in 1965 and 1977 brought crucial advancements in seniority provisions and pension benefits.
More recent strikes in 2005 and 2008 were pivotal in preserving medical and pension benefits. The most recent strike, spanning 53 days in 2024, culminated in a new contract that addresses longstanding worker concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
