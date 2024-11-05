Decades of Strikes: IAM's Legacy at Boeing's West Coast

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), North America's largest aerospace union, has played a pivotal role in negotiating worker rights at Boeing's U.S. West Coast factories. Since the 1930s, IAM has led eight significant strikes.

Among the pivotal moments was the longest strike in 1948, lasting 140 days over seniority disputes and closed shop issues. Strikes in 1965 and 1977 brought crucial advancements in seniority provisions and pension benefits.

More recent strikes in 2005 and 2008 were pivotal in preserving medical and pension benefits. The most recent strike, spanning 53 days in 2024, culminated in a new contract that addresses longstanding worker concerns.

