Delhi High Court Upholds Attempted Murder Charge in Riot Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Khalid Saifi's plea against an attempted murder charge related to the 2020 communal riots. Although charges under the Arms Act were dropped, Saifi, along with 12 others, faces charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. The trial court had framed charges in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi who challenged the charge of attempted murder in connection with the 2020 communal riots case.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri highlighted the chaotic scenes witnessed during the riots, which left 53 dead and around 700 injured. Saifi contended that no weapon was recovered from him, questioning the framing of charges under Section 307 IPC.

The FIR states that a mob in northeast Delhi defied police orders and attacked police personnel, with a gunshot fired at constable Yograj—an incident allegedly instigated by Saifi and others. The trial court had initially framed multiple charges against Saifi and 12 others, dropping those related to conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

