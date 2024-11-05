Delhi High Court Upholds Attempted Murder Charge in Riot Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi who challenged the charge of attempted murder in connection with the 2020 communal riots case.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri highlighted the chaotic scenes witnessed during the riots, which left 53 dead and around 700 injured. Saifi contended that no weapon was recovered from him, questioning the framing of charges under Section 307 IPC.

The FIR states that a mob in northeast Delhi defied police orders and attacked police personnel, with a gunshot fired at constable Yograj—an incident allegedly instigated by Saifi and others. The trial court had initially framed multiple charges against Saifi and 12 others, dropping those related to conspiracy.

