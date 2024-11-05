Left Menu

Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Rising Tensions

At least four individuals lost their lives on Tuesday amid an Israeli military operation involving raids and airstrikes in the occupied West Bank. This incident is part of increasing violence in the area since the Gaza conflict began, characterized by frequent Israeli force operations and clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:17 IST
Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Rising Tensions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least four individuals were reported dead following an Israeli military operation, including airstrikes, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry confirmed that two individuals died in Qabatiya, while another two lost their lives in the Tammoun area.

Tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise since the onset of the Gaza war, with Israeli forces conducting almost daily operations, resulting in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024