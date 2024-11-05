Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Rising Tensions

At least four individuals were reported dead following an Israeli military operation, including airstrikes, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry confirmed that two individuals died in Qabatiya, while another two lost their lives in the Tammoun area.

Tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise since the onset of the Gaza war, with Israeli forces conducting almost daily operations, resulting in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)