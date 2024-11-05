Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Rising Tensions
At least four individuals lost their lives on Tuesday amid an Israeli military operation involving raids and airstrikes in the occupied West Bank. This incident is part of increasing violence in the area since the Gaza conflict began, characterized by frequent Israeli force operations and clashes with Palestinian fighters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:17 IST
At least four individuals were reported dead following an Israeli military operation, including airstrikes, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
The ministry confirmed that two individuals died in Qabatiya, while another two lost their lives in the Tammoun area.
Tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise since the onset of the Gaza war, with Israeli forces conducting almost daily operations, resulting in thousands of arrests and frequent gunbattles with Palestinian fighters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah-Linked Financial Institution
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Hezbollah Rocket Barrage
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Rocket Barrages Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants