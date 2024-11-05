Mystery Shrouds Tahsildar Office Death

A tragic incident occurred at the Tahsildar's office in the district headquarters on Tuesday, when 35-year-old Second Division Assistant Rudranna was found dead. Police confirmed the discovery and announced an investigation is underway to uncover the reasons behind the death, as no note explaining the cause was found at the scene.

Initial reports suggest that Rudranna died by hanging, but the circumstances leading to this remain uncertain. Authorities are treating the case as a priority and have called in the Forensic Science Laboratory team for a thorough inspection of the site. A senior police officer noted that a case would be made based on the family's complaint.

In their pursuit of truth, investigators have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the premises to reconstruct events preceding Rudranna's death. As inquiries continue, the police remain committed to uncovering every aspect of this distressing case.

