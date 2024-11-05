Left Menu

Opposition MPs Voice Concerns Over Waqf Bill Proceedings

Opposition MPs met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to express their discontent with alleged decisions by the Waqf Bill panel chairman, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The speaker listened attentively and pledged a prompt response. The MPs confirmed their attendance at the next committee meeting.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:35 IST
  • India

Opposition Members of Parliament rallied together to meet Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, conveying their dissatisfaction with the unilateral actions allegedly taken by the chairman of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The MPs expressed their grievances to the Speaker, who listened attentively and assured them of addressing the matter promptly. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked on the productive dialogue and described the Speaker as considerate and responsive.

Despite their concerns, opposition MPs confirmed their participation in the committee's upcoming meeting. They are especially keen to hear from senior advocate Harish Salve, who is scheduled to give his perspective representing the Dawoodi Bohra community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

