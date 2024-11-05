Opposition MPs Voice Concerns Over Waqf Bill Proceedings

Opposition Members of Parliament rallied together to meet Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, conveying their dissatisfaction with the unilateral actions allegedly taken by the chairman of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The MPs expressed their grievances to the Speaker, who listened attentively and assured them of addressing the matter promptly. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked on the productive dialogue and described the Speaker as considerate and responsive.

Despite their concerns, opposition MPs confirmed their participation in the committee's upcoming meeting. They are especially keen to hear from senior advocate Harish Salve, who is scheduled to give his perspective representing the Dawoodi Bohra community.

(With inputs from agencies.)