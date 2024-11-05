Supreme Victory: Madrassa Education Gets the Green Light

The Supreme Court's recent decision on Uttar Pradesh's madrassa law has been hailed by BSP chief Mayawati as a pathway to end lingering controversies over the education provided in these institutions. She highlighted the clarity and stability this verdict brings, fostering a sense of assurance for numerous madrassas.

The Supreme Court validated the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law, reversing an Allahabad High Court decision that dismissed it for allegedly undermining the principle of secularism. This affirmation is seen as a significant step in securing legal backing for madrassas across Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, the Court, in a decisive 7:2 ruling, clarified the extent of state authority over private properties, ruling that states do not have the constitutional right to commandeer all privately-owned resources for communal distribution.

