Left Menu

Supreme Victory: Madrassa Education Gets the Green Light

The BSP chief Mayawati lauds the Supreme Court's ruling on Uttar Pradesh's madrassa law, emphasizing its role in ending controversies and stabilizing these educational institutions. The Court upheld the 2004 Madrassa Education Board Act as constitutional and remarked on the limits of state power concerning private properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:20 IST
Supreme Victory: Madrassa Education Gets the Green Light
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision on Uttar Pradesh's madrassa law has been hailed by BSP chief Mayawati as a pathway to end lingering controversies over the education provided in these institutions. She highlighted the clarity and stability this verdict brings, fostering a sense of assurance for numerous madrassas.

The Supreme Court validated the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law, reversing an Allahabad High Court decision that dismissed it for allegedly undermining the principle of secularism. This affirmation is seen as a significant step in securing legal backing for madrassas across Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, the Court, in a decisive 7:2 ruling, clarified the extent of state authority over private properties, ruling that states do not have the constitutional right to commandeer all privately-owned resources for communal distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024